Prince Harry's attendance at King Charles' Coronation has been confirmed, marking the first time he will reunite with his family after the release of his bombshell memoir, "Spare". While millions of viewers from across the globe are eagerly anticipating the event, royal fans are waiting on tenterhooks to see how Harry's reunion with his family will play out.

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Harry will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, but his wife Meghan will not be attending and will remain in California with their two children.

Angela Levin, a royal expert, said Harry might have decided to attend the Coronation for three reasons.

She said, as reported by Sun, “I think there could be three reasons. Firstly he feels a bit guilty due to the reaction, especially to Spare and the huge downturn of his popularity.

"Secondly, a gene is left in his body somewhere that reminds him what is expected of a royal and if he misses the Coronation of his father, he may never forgive himself.

"Thirdly, it could be that he would like to provide material for another Netflix documentary where he can say how badly he’s been treated."

Many people believe Harry's return is a chance for all parties to resolve their differences. However, Angela believes there is little hope of a "deep" one-on-one discussion between Harry and his father. The King will be busy during the ceremony, and there will be no time for such a deep and difficult discussion that cannot be sorted out in a few minutes.

Harry's strained relationship with his family extends to his brother, whom he explosively described in his memoir as attacking him over his relationship with Meghan. While there might be some tension between Harry and his stepmother Camilla, Angela believes Harry won't have a chance to have a conversation with her other than nodding in recognition.

Angela says: “I don’t think Harry will get a chance to be with her other than nod his head in recognition.

"She will be there to support Charles. She will be nervous and not want to get into any difficult discussions either. She will also be with her family."