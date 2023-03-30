Another policy rate hike of 200 bps likely in crisis-hit Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 08:52 AM IST
The central bank of Pakistan has also raise the interest rate by 300 basis points to 20% in the first week of March this year to control the inflationary pressure.
Pakistan's central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is likely to increase the benchmark policy rate by 200 basis points to 22% in the monetary policy statement that is scheduled to take place on April 4, 2023. The bank has already raised the interest rate by 300 basis points to 20% in the first week of March this year.
