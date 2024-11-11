Another Sean Diddy? Massive sex scandal erupts in Equatorial Guinea; videos of ‘prominent’ officials’ wives go viral

A sex scandal in Equatorial Guinea involves high-ranking official Baltasar Ebang Engonga in explicit videos with various women, including ‘prominent’ officials' wives. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published11 Nov 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Another Sean Diddy? Massive sex scandal erupts in Equatorial Guinea; videos of prominent officials’ wives go viral(Pixabay)

In Equatorial Guinea, a major sex scandal has emerged as videos showing high-ranking official Baltasar Ebang Engonga involved in sexual acts with various women. The videos, which apparently feature wives of “prominent officials”, have gone viral, as per AFP.

Engonga, who is related to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, was the director of the National Financial Investigation Agency before his recent dismissal.

The videos were shared widely on social media, showing Engonga with different partners. Some of the videos were filmed at his office in the finance ministry. As the videos spread online, authorities attempted to control their circulation, but the clips quickly attracted significant attention.

Alongside the 2024 US presidential election, #BaltasarEbangEngonga became one of the most discussed topics online. Reactions came from across the globe, with notable mentions from Nigerian singer Davido and French rapper Kaaris, AFP reported.

President Obiang, in power since 1979, responded by issuing a decree on November 6 to remove Engonga from his position.

A woman, whose identity was obscured, expressed anger on TV, stating she was one of the partners in the videos. She questioned the origins of the leaked videos, claiming she had believed the recordings would be deleted immediately after being filmed and expressed feeling “humiliated”.

"I'd like to know where these videos come from that are circulating on social media, I'd like to know why he kept them without my consent," AFP quoted her as saying.

The release of these videos prompted Equatorial Guinea’s authorities to issue a 24-hour notice to the telecommunications ministry, urging them to limit the distribution of the explicit content online.

Sean Diddy scandal

The sex scandal has transcended the borders of the West African nation, sparking memes, songs and discussions worldwide. The situation even reached the Kenyan Parliament, where it was referenced during a recent session. Many are now likening it to the Sean Diddy scandal.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces serious allegations two years after celebrating his 53rd birthday with top stars at his Beverly Hills mansion. He has been accused of kidnapping, drugging and coercing women, with police raiding his mansion for evidence. Combs has denied all charges, pleading not guilty.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 04:28 PM IST
