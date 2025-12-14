Another shooting at Dover Heights after Bondi Beach shooting? What police say

Hours after a mass shooting rocked Australia's Bondi Beach, police issued a statement regarding reports another shooting at Dover Heights. Dover Heights is just minutes away from Bondi Beach.

In a statement on X, police said: “There have been NO reports of any incidents at Dover Heights – please do NOT share unconfirmed rumours.”

Bondi Beach shooting At least 10 people were killed after multiple gunshots were fired at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, 14 December during Jewish holiday event, Reuters reported, citing Australian police.

According to the New South Wales ambulance spokesperson,13 people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, AFP reported.

“Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to AVOID the area,” the New South Wales police said in a post on X. “Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

Bondi Beach shooting - What footage showed? The Australian Broadcasting Corp. showed footage of two black-clad gunmen firing on people from a footbridge near the beach. In another unconfirmed clip, a bystander is shown tackling and disarming one of the gunmen, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the scenes from Bondi “are shocking and distressing.”

Gunmen opened fire just after 6.30 p.m. local time as hundreds of people attended the Chanukah by the Sea event to celebrate the start of the Jewish festival, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Speaking at an event, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said the shooting was a “cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Chanukah on Bondi Beach.”