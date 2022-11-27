Another tradition of Queen Elizabeth II may see an end next week1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Camilla, the Queen Consort, will end the tradition of ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by Queen's companions
Another age-old tradition for the Royals is likely to end, and this time it is initiated by the Queen Consort. As per Buckingham Palace, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will end the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions".