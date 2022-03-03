LVIV : "Go save your own Russian speakers. Not all over the world - but in your own home. There are many of them there, some 150 million. As for here -- Glory to Ukraine!" said the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a message for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky on Thursday in an official address aid that the Ukraine's defence lines were resisting the Russian attack ordered by their president Vladimir Putin. He further mentioned that the Kremlin had left no breather in their shelling of Ukraine.

"We have nothing to lose but our own freedom," Zelenskiy said. He also mentioned the daily arms supplies Ukraine was receiving from its international allies.

The comedian turned politician President of Ukraine in a tone of sarcasm called Russia's attempt as another 'virus attack'. He juxtaposed this thought with the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken the world by storm in the past three years. He said that its been two years since Ukraine recorded their first Covid-19 case, and "it's been a week now that another virus attacked".

Zelenskiy said Russia's changing tactics and shelling of civilians in cities proved Ukraine was successful in resisting Moscow's initial plan of claiming a quick victory through a land assault.

He told Russia to study the word "reparations" as Kyiv would demand Moscow makes up for all it has destroyed in its invasion.

He also said Ukraine was paying out pensions and offering handouts to those unable to work because of the war. He said 16,000 foreigners volunteered to fight for Ukraine.

In an emotional speech, Zelenskiy said Ukrainians had lived through two world wars, the Holodomor famine, Holocaust, Soviet terror, the Chernobyl nuclear explosion as well as Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for rebels in the east.

"We don't have the biggest territory ... we don't have nuclear arms, we don't provide oil and gas to international markets. But we do have our people. We do have our land. This is what we are fighting for."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.