Ant Group executives no longer part of Alibaba Partnership after China crackdown . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM IST
Alibaba Group has amended its partnership terms and now it allows only Alibaba employees to be part of the partnership.
Following the Chinese regulatory crackdown, Ant Group executives are no longer part of Alibaba Partnership, Alibaba's annual report released on 26 July showed.