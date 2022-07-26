Ant Group executives no longer part of Alibaba Partnership after China crackdown

As per the details, seven Ant Group executives including Chief Executive Eric Jing have stepped down from Alibaba Partnership. Apart from this, its chief technology officer and chief people officer also stepped down. Among others, two of Alibaba's retired executives also left the partnership, leaving the total number of Alibaba Partners at 29 from 38 in 2021. Alibaba retains a third of Ant, which it spun off in 2011.