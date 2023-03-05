Antarctic sea ice records lowest levels ever. Does this pose a threat?3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:11 PM IST
- A report noted that in the summer of 2022, the amount of sea ice dropped to 1.92m sq km on 25 February – an all-time low based on satellite observations that started in 1979.
The Antarctic sea has recorded the lowest sea level for the third time in six years, leaving scientists scrambling for answers. The satellites have helped scientists keep a track of the ice cover around Antarctica’s 18,000km coastline.
The scientists have noted that across four decades of satellite observations, there has never been less ice around the continent than there was last week, the Guardian reported.
