Antarctica is still free of COVID-19. Can it stay that way?

No more contact with tourists, COMNAP warned. “No cruise ships should be disembarking." And for Antarctic teams located near each other, “mutual visits and social events between stations/facilities should be ceased." Antarctic workers have long been trained in hand-washing and “sneeze etiquette," but COMNAP slipped in that reminder, adding, “Don't touch your face." In those hurried weeks of final flights, the U.S. “thankfully" augmented medical and other supplies for winter and beyond it, said Stephanie Short, head of logistics for the U.S. Antarctic program. “We re-planned an entire research season in a matter of weeks, facing the highest level of uncertainty I've seen in my 25-year government career," she said.