Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier ‘in trouble’ say scientists - All you need to know

For years now, scientists have been warily watching Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier for its capability to propel a catastrophic sea level rise. But a recent study indicates that there is a growing web of cracks and crevasses within the ice shelf that could trigger a retreat of the glacier.

A complete collapse of the ‘Doomsday Glacier’ (which could take hundreds of years) could lead to sea level rise of more than two feet. With the glacier acting as a dam of sorts for the surrounding ice, its breakdown could ultimately lead to a global sea level rise of around 10 feet. Recent research indicates that melting underneath much of the ice shelf is happening at a much slower than previously thought.

The researchers concluded that Thwaites has retreated smoothly and steadily up the ocean floor since at least 2011. They found that flat sections covering much of the ice shelf's base were thinning, though not as quickly as computer models had suggested.

Meanwhile, the walls of steeply sloped crevasses and staircase-like features were melting outward at much faster rates

“The rate and extent of ice loss, and whether it proceeds irreversibly, are set by the ocean conditions and basal melting within the grounding-zone region where Thwaites Glacier first goes afloat3,6, both of which are largely unknown," the researchers wrote in the study abstract published on Nature journal.

The first-of-their-kind observations of the Florida-sized glacier was obtained by deploying the remotely operated Icefin underwater robot through a nearly 2,000-foot-deep borehole drilled in the ice.

