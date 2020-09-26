Anthony Fauci cautions against covid-19 pandemic fatigue

USA's top infectious disease expert is cautioning people not to let pandemic fatigue weaken efforts to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that “people are exhausted from being shut down" and some give up on doing things that contain the virus.

The head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comment Friday in a podcast with a medical journal editor. Fauci urges people to remember that “there is an end to this" and “we just have to hang in there a bit" as researchers work on a vaccine. Fauci says that “what we don’t want to have to do is to shut down again" if cases really spike.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the U.S. could face a “problematic" fall and winter in the fight against the virus. U.S. cases breached 7 million.

A study showed fewer than one in 10 Americans have antibodies to the virus, indicating relatively low rates of immunity to the pathogen. New York City officials voiced concern about rising Covid-19 infections in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, while Florida lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants.

In the first case of its kind, Massachusetts is charging former managers of a veteran’s home where 76 people died of the virus. London was added to a watch list of potential pandemic hot spots, while Spain’s government asked for restrictions on movement across the entire city of Madrid, drawing a rebuff from regional officials.





