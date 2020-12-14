Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Anthony Fauci on the vaccination timetable, and the hurdles to meet it
Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, testifies at a U.S. Senate committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020.

Anthony Fauci on the vaccination timetable, and the hurdles to meet it

4 min read . 10:42 AM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • One big problem, he says: Too many people still don’t believe the virus is real

Anthony Fauci says he thinks everyone in the U.S. who is willing to be vaccinated could be by early summer. There are, of course, hurdles, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert told Wall Street Journal reporter Jonathan D. Rockoff at the CEO Council summit. Edited excerpts follow.

WSJ: As we wait for vaccinations to begin, what do we need more of, or what should we do differently, to protect against Covid-19?

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.