Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Anthony Fauci to retire before end of Biden’s current term

Anthony Fauci to retire before end of Biden’s current term

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
1 min read . 18 Jul 2022Bloomberg

Anthony Fauci will retire before the end of President Joe Biden’s current term, wrapping up a storied career as the top US government infectious disease expert under 7 presidents and over nearly 4 decades.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anthony Fauci, who became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, will retire before the end of President Joe Biden’s current term, wrapping up a storied career as the top US government infectious disease expert under seven presidents and over nearly four decades.

Anthony Fauci, who became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, will retire before the end of President Joe Biden’s current term, wrapping up a storied career as the top US government infectious disease expert under seven presidents and over nearly four decades.

Fauci, currently serving as Biden’s chief medical adviser, will retire before the end of January 2025, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because details around the retirement plans haven’t been disclosed. 

Fauci, currently serving as Biden’s chief medical adviser, will retire before the end of January 2025, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because details around the retirement plans haven’t been disclosed. 

The 81-year-old infectious disease expert has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases since 1984, overseeing a unit whose budget is now $6.3 billion, second only in size to the National Institutes of Health’s cancer division. Fauci first joined the agency in 1968 as a clinical associate in the NIAID’s Laboratory of Clinical Investigation. In a 2022 analysis of Google Scholar citations, Fauci ranked as the 44th most-cited living researcher.

The 81-year-old infectious disease expert has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases since 1984, overseeing a unit whose budget is now $6.3 billion, second only in size to the National Institutes of Health’s cancer division. Fauci first joined the agency in 1968 as a clinical associate in the NIAID’s Laboratory of Clinical Investigation. In a 2022 analysis of Google Scholar citations, Fauci ranked as the 44th most-cited living researcher.

Earlier Monday, Politico reported in a wide-ranging interview that Fauci didn’t expect to remain in government past Biden’s first term in office. 

Earlier Monday, Politico reported in a wide-ranging interview that Fauci didn’t expect to remain in government past Biden’s first term in office. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.