Anthony Fauci to retire before end of Biden’s current term

The 81-year-old infectious disease expert has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases since 1984, overseeing a unit whose budget is now $6.3 billion, second only in size to the National Institutes of Health’s cancer division. Fauci first joined the agency in 1968 as a clinical associate in the NIAID’s Laboratory of Clinical Investigation. In a 2022 analysis of Google Scholar citations, Fauci ranked as the 44th most-cited living researcher.

