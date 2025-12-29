Anthony Joshua hospitalised with minor injuries after fatal expressway crash kills two people

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in a fatal road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria, according to multiple reports.

Anthony Joshua involved in a fatal car crash The crash, which occurred at around 11am on Monday, is understood to have claimed the lives of two people at the scene.

Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on the busy highway in the south-west of the country. Local media reports state that the boxer was seated in the back of the vehicle at the time of the impact. He was later pulled from the wreckage and transported to hospital, where his injuries were described as minor.

Advertisement

Mirror Sport contacted Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s long-time promoter, who confirmed he had only just been made aware of the incident while on holiday in the Caribbean. Hearn said he understood that Joshua was “OK” and on his way to hospital, but added that he had no further details at that stage.

According to local outlet Punch, Joshua was travelling as part of a two-vehicle convoy comprising a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV, with his security personnel following behind. There were four occupants in the Lexus at the time of the crash. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by local authorities.

The Times reported that the Lexus swerved into the stationary truck after suffering a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. Police are now examining whether mechanical failure and road conditions played a role in the collision.

Advertisement

An eyewitness quoted by Punch provided a detailed account of the moments following the crash. “It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV,” the witness said. “Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.

“Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived.”

More about the Lagos-Ibadan expressway The Lagos-Ibadan expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest and most dangerous roads, frequently cited for high accident rates.

Advertisement

Often described locally as the country’s most hazardous highway, it has been the site of numerous fatal incidents over the years due to heavy traffic, speeding and the presence of broken-down vehicles. More than 1,200 people were involved in road accidents on the expressway in the first quarter of this year alone, with 78 fatalities recorded.

Joshua, who was born in Watford to Nigerian parents, has strong ties to the country and regularly visits. The incident comes shortly after his return to the ring, where he secured a high-profile victory over Jake Paul, reigniting discussion about his future in the heavyweight division.

As investigations continue, tributes have begun to emerge for the victims who lost their lives in the crash. Joshua’s team is yet to release an official statement, but sources close to the boxer have indicated that he remains under medical observation and is expected to recover fully from his injuries.