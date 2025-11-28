Anti-corruption raids rock Ukraine- Zelensky’s chief of staff quits amid $100m energy scandal

Ukraine’s deepening anti-corruption crisis intensified on Friday as President Zelensky announced the resignation of his powerful chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, only hours after anti-corruption investigators raided his residence in Kyiv. The dramatic developments strike at the heart of Zelensky’s administration at a moment when the country faces mounting US pressure to sign a peace agreement nearly four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Why did Yermak resign — and what triggered the searches? Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) confirmed that investigators were “conducting investigative actions at the head of the office of the president of Ukraine,” marking one of the most politically sensitive searches since the war began.

Around ten investigators were filmed entering the government quarter on Friday morning. Yermak, widely regarded as the second most powerful figure in Ukraine, confirmed the raid on his home within the presidential compound.

“The investigators are facing no obstacles,” he wrote on Telegram. “They were given full access to the apartment, my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officers. From my side, I have full cooperation.”

A spokesperson, Oleksii Tkachuk, said Yermak had not been served a notice of suspicion and had not been informed of the basis of the search. However, Zelensky later accepted his resignation, ending Yermak’s four-year tenure as chief of staff.

Is the raid linked to Ukraine’s $100 million energy-sector scandal? NABU and SAPO are leading a sweeping investigation into an alleged $100 million corruption scheme involving top Ukrainian officials and Energoatom, the state nuclear energy generator. For weeks, the probe has dominated domestic news and shaken public confidence.

Investigators suspect Tymur Mindich, a former business associate of Zelensky from the Kvartal 95 television studio, of masterminding the scheme. Mindich fled Ukraine shortly before officers arrived at his Kyiv apartment to arrest him. Two government ministers have resigned amid the fallout.

NABU has collected more than 1,000 hours of secret recordings, some published by the media. In one recording, a suspect laments the construction of defensive structures for power plants, saying it was a “pity” because the money could be stolen instead.

Officials have not confirmed that Friday’s searches of Yermak’s home are directly linked to the energy probe. NABU spokesperson Anton Tatarnikov declined to comment, citing legal constraints.

Why is the timing so politically sensitive? The scandal resurfaces at a crucial diplomatic moment. Earlier this month, former US President Donald Trump released a 28-point pro-Russian peace plan, reshaping geopolitical pressure on Kyiv. Ukraine had been lobbying the White House with its own 19-point counterproposal, with Yermak leading negotiations in Geneva alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The resignation of Zelensky’s chief negotiator risks complicating Ukraine’s diplomatic outreach just as Washington intensifies demands for a settlement.

Has Yermak faced scrutiny before? Yes. Yermak has long been viewed as Zelensky’s closest confidant and political gatekeeper. He first met Zelensky more than 15 years ago and rose to become a central figure in Ukraine’s foreign policy apparatus, accompanying the president on every international trip since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

Several individuals linked to Yermak have faced investigations:

Former deputies Oleh Tatarov and Rostyslav Shurma left government in 2024 after financial wrongdoing inquiries.

Another deputy, Andrii Smyrnov, has been investigated for bribes but remains in office.

Although Yermak himself has not been accused of wrongdoing, lawmakers from Zelensky’s own party have recently argued he should “take responsibility” to restore public trust — warning the party could split if Zelensky refused to act.

What does this mean for Zelensky’s government? The scandal has triggered political turmoil at a time when Zelensky urgently needs Western unity and financial support. The European Commission, through spokesperson Guillaume Mercier, said it was monitoring the developments closely and that the searches showed Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies “were working,” emphasising that ending high-level graft is essential for EU accession.

Earlier this month, Zelensky faced a rebellion from his party’s MPs, who urged a leadership overhaul after damaging details of the energy probe emerged.

On Friday, Zelensky called for political calm, urging Ukrainians to “stop the political games” and remain united given the external pressure on Kyiv to reach a settlement with Russia.

What happens next? NABU has signalled that more information will be released in due course. Investigators are continuing searches across Kyiv, raising speculation that further resignations or detentions may follow.

