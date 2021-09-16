Anti-fragile leadership in the face of grey rhinos

Undergridding this, is the bedrock of purpose and values - Organisations and leaders that have invested in values and culture but also sought to remain agile can deal with disruptions and shocks – values remain constant, while strategy is dynamic. Organisations and their leaders need to have a clear answer regarding who they are in the marketplace of meaning. A purpose that goes beyond the here-and-now; the heat of the quarterly result but one of endurance. The pervasiveness and depth of the values and ethics organisations attribute that can help them withstand shocks. This will allow businesses to be “built to last" rather than “built to sell" - a mindset that is increasingly getting rewarded by institutional investors who are increasingly focussing on ESG which necessarily focus on the long term. Related to this is concept of a Promoter or Sponsor, which mindset does engender long-term, usually multigeneration value creation mindset, rather than a valuation – driven, valuation chasing one.