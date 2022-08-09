Anti-gay stigma drives monkeypox cases 'underground' in India

That may have been a consideration for a 22-year-old man who tested positive for monkeypox in the United Arab Emirates in mid-July, days before returning home to India where he experienced fever and swollen lymph glands. He was hospitalized in Thrissur, a city in the south Indian state of Kerala, and developed brain-swelling and required breathing support before he died. He was already in critical condition when the patient’s relatives told hospital staff about his monkeypox diagnosis.