Birmingham witnessed significant violence as part of a broader wave of unrest sweeping across the UK, according to media reports. This upheaval is linked to anti-immigration protests, exacerbated by misinformation and heightened tensions.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation with a stern warning to far-right protesters, asserting they would "regret" their participation in the disturbances. Starmer emphasised there is "no justification" for the violent actions, which he condemned as "far-right thuggery." He promised that those responsible would be brought to justice.

In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, masked demonstrators attacked a hotel housing asylum seekers. The attackers smashed windows and set fires, causing significant damage. Although ten police officers were injured during the clashes, there were no reports of injuries to hotel staff or residents.

The violence has spread across multiple towns and cities, fueled by misinformation regarding a mass stabbing in Southport last Monday.

The incident, which occurred at a children's dance class, led to the deaths of three young girls. False rumours on social media suggested the suspect was a radical Islamist migrant, although police confirmed the suspect was British-born.

In Middlesbrough, protesters clashed with riot police, leading to injuries among officers and considerable property damage.

Protesters threw bricks, cans, and other objects at the police, escalating the violence.

Since Saturday, more than 150 arrests have been made following violent far-right rallies in cities including Liverpool, Manchester, and Bristol. Rioters have looted shops, set fires, and hurled bricks and flares at police, resulting in substantial property damage and numerous injuries.

In response to the unrest, Christian, Muslim, and Jewish leaders in Liverpool issued a joint appeal for peace, urging communities to remain calm and united.

The government has been quick to respond, with Interior Minister Yvette Cooper and Prime Minister Keir Starmer both condemning the violence. Cooper stated that "criminal violence and thuggery on our streets will not be tolerated," promising strong penalties for those involved.

(With Inputs from Agencies)