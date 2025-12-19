Anti-India slogans raised as protests erupt in Bangladesh after Sharif Osman bin Hadi's death; media offices set ablaze

Anti-India slogans were reportedly raised as a group of protesters staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chattogram, Bangladesh, after the death of activist Sharif Osman bin Hadi.

Hadi was the convenor of Inqilab Moncho, BD News reported. He was attacked last Friday (December 12) while campaigning at Bijoynagar.

According to news agency ANI, an assailant riding pillion on a moving motorcycle shot Hadi, who was travelling in a battery-powered rickshaw. The bullet struck his head.

Advertisement

Hadi rose to prominence during the July Uprising and the movement, calling for a ban on the Awami League. Hadi was a key figure in last year's uprising that ended the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sent her fleeing to India.

Hadi had announced plans to contest in the Bangladsh parliamentary election in February 2026 as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency.

In a statement posted on Inqilab Moncho's Facebook page, the platform said Hadi had been 'martyred' in the so-called "struggle against Indian hegemony," as per BD News.

Anti-India slogans raised A group of protesters who gathered outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Khulshi, the port city in Chattogram, around 11 pm on Thursday. Police moved quickly to the scene after learning of the demonstration.

Advertisement

The protests began shortly before 11 pm, ANI reported. Another group of protesters simultaneously took position at Gate No. 2, police told BD News.

Those who assembled in front of the Indian Assistant High Commission shouted slogans protesting Hadi's killing, alongside anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans.

Police officers later intervened and pushed the protesters back from the premises.

Khulshi Police chief Shahin Alam told BD News that those who had positioned outside the high commission had been removed. He added that police personnel remained stationed in the area to maintain order, as per BD News.

Earlier, on December 17, a large group of protesters, marching towards the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, was stopped by police, even as India expressed strong concern about the security situation around its mission in the Bangladeshi capital.

Advertisement

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had then summoned Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.

A protester was quoted as saying by the private UNB news agency, “We are not frightened, and we will not attack the Indian High Commission... But if anyone tries to maintain hegemonic control over Bangladesh, they will not be spared."

Major media offices set ablaze The offices of Prothom Alo and Daily Star were allegedly attacked and vandalised in the capital's Karwanbazar. The Daily Star building has been set on fire, Nagorik reported.

Protesters accused the two media houses — Prothom Alo and Daily Star — of being aligned with neighbouring India, where Hasina has taken refuge. They have also been demanding the extradition of Hasina. Protesters also set ablaze the residence of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advertisement

The attack on Prothom Alo's office began around 12 midnight on Thursday. Later, the Daily Star was attacked.

After the news of the death of Inquilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, a group of people gathered in front of the offices of the newspapers and attacked them, as per Nagorik.

Advertisement

Live videos circulating on social media show people attacking and vandalising with sticks. Fire was also seen on the road in front of Prothom Alo. In addition, some employees are trapped in the two offices, according to Nagorik.

Zyma Islam, a reporter for the Daily Star said she was trapped inside the burning building. The fire at the Daily Star building was brought under control at 1:40 am (2040 GMT), firefighting officials said. However, 27 employees were still inside.

"I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The house of India's deputy ambassador to Bangladesh was also surrounded by hundreds of people who were trying to demonstrate in a sit-in, but police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, according to local news reports.