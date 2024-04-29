Harvard students violate university policy by raising Palestinian flag in place of American flag, triggering protests at US universities.

Anti-Israeli protesters at Harvard University raised the Palestinian flag at the Ivy League School in a spot reserved for the American flag amid the ongoing campus demonstrations in the United States, The New York Post reported.

The video showing three students raising the Palestinian flags over the iconic statue of John Harvard where the Stars & Stripes is intended to fly, went viral on the internet. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 pm (local time) on Saturday.

The university spokesperson said the students' actions have violated Harvard's policy. “The flags raised by protesters over University Hall were removed by Harvard facilities staff. The actions are a violation of University policy and the individuals involved will be subject to disciplinary action," he said as quoted by NYP.

The Palestinian flag was also raised as anti-Israeli students encamped on the school grounds shouted slogans like, "Free, free Palestine," and "We flay for Palestine."

The US has been witnessing similar scenes at various college campuses like Columbia University in the Big Apple, and other IVY League universities.

Protests erupted in the US universities against Israel's counteroffensive in response to Hamas attack on the Jewish state on October 7. More than 200 individuals found themselves in handcuffs following protests at Northeastern University, Arizona State University, Indiana University, and Washington University in St Louis.

Since April 18th, when Columbia University in New York City saw the New York Police Department dismantle a protest encampment, over 700 protesters have been arrested across US campuses.

Among the recent wave of arrests, one notable figure stands out: Jill Stein, the Green Party's 2024 presidential candidate, alongside her campaign manager and another staff member, were apprehended at Washington University in St Louis, as per NYP reports.

At Northeastern University in Boston, the scene unfolded early Saturday morning as Massachusetts State Police officers moved in to dismantle an encampment on the campus's Centennial Common.

The encampment, which had drawn over 100 supporters, faced repeated requests from the university administration to vacate the area. Despite these calls, many students remained steadfast.

These events, unfolding against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, underscore the challenges faced by universities nationwide as they grapple with the increasingly visible demonstrations and encampments on their campuses.

(With ANI inputs)

