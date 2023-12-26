Anti-Israel protests erupt in US cities during Christmas, leading to scuffles, arrests
Protests in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, and Chicago saw thousands of demonstrators waving flags and chanting slogans against Israel.
Pro-Palestine protestors carried out rallies and marches across the US during Christmas. Thousands of demonstrators waved the pan-Arab-colors flag and chanted “Christmas is canceled here,", “Long live the intifada," and yelled rabic word for “rebellion" or “uprising".
