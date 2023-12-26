Pro-Palestine protestors carried out rallies and marches across the US during Christmas. Thousands of demonstrators waved the pan-Arab-colors flag and chanted “Christmas is canceled here,", “Long live the intifada," and yelled rabic word for “rebellion" or “uprising". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protest which began mildtly, turned violent by night on Sunday and Monday.

“While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping," read one of the signs carried by the protesters. Another sign read, "No joy in genocide" in New York City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, "Zionism is terrorism" and "free Palestine" stickers and “Murdered by Israel" flyers on the exterior of the Union Square Holiday Market were also displayed. Protestors also displayed various other slogans such as “Israel kills babies", "Netanyahu is a warmonger," and “Murdered by Israel" flyers in the city.

Apart from New York, protests held in various other US cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and in Chicago.

In San Francisco, protestors gathered to call for a permanent ceasefire. And in Chicago, convoy of cars temproraily blocked a highway and entrance to Chicago O’Hare airport.

The NYC protest on Christmas was the latest anti-Israel march to take place amid the war in Gaza.

Scuffles also broke out outside St Patrick's Cathedral. According to the New York Post, at least six arrests were made by police, including four for disorderly conduct one for menacing and one for graffiti.

As per the Daily Mail report, the NYPD moved to 'Level Three' police mobilization to combat the protests.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!