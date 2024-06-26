Anti-tax protesters storm Kenya, parliament on fire, five dead as police open gunfire | 10 points

Thousands of demonstrators stormed Kenya's parliament on Tuesday to protest against tax proposals. They set part of the building on fire, causing lawmakers to flee and prompting police to open fire. The unrest resulted in several deaths, and the president vowed to suppress the uprising. “We’re coming for every politician,” the protesters were heard saying.

Here are top 10 updates on Kenya parliament protest, 1) It was the most direct attack on the government in decades. Journalists reported seeing at least three bodies outside the complex where police had fired shots, while medical workers confirmed five fatalities. The violence also spread to other cities, and there was no immediate information about any arrests.

2) Protesters demanded that lawmakers reject a finance bill introducing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the rising cost of living have been brewing.

3) “Today’s events mark a critical turning point on how we respond to threats to our national security. It was treasonous. I will quash the unrest at whatever cost,” said President William Ruto as quoted by AP.

4) Kenya's defence minister informed that the military had been deployed to support police officials during the security emergency and infrastructure breach.

5) Young voters who had enthusiastically supported Ruto for his promises of economic relief have now taken to the streets to protest the hardships brought on by these reforms. Lawmanagers passed the bill before fleeing through a tunnel when protests started.

6) The Kenya Medical Association, in an official statement, said at least five people were shot dead and more than 30 were injured. Police fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters.

7) One person who was shot dead was draped in a Kenyan flag and carried away. Another individual lay on the sidewalk with their head in the gutter, as per AP reports.

8) “We have received threats from the authorities to shut us down,” said one broadcaster issued after internet services in the country were noticeably slowed down.

9) President Ruto was attending an African Union retreat outside Nairobi and was expected to sign the finance bill into law this week. Although he has two weeks to take action, he faces pressure from religious and other leaders to reconsider.

10) Opposition to the finance bill has brought together a significant portion of the country, with many explicitly rejecting the tribal divisions that have previously plagued Kenya. Some who were once ardent supporters of Ruto now feel betrayed.