The rocking musical performance of US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Neil Young's 'Rockin' in the Free World' with the local band at a bar named ‘Diktat’ in Kyiv drew criticism from netizens since the video went viral on social media platforms.

Many X users called the top US diplomat's performance ‘inappropriate’, particularly in light of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia. Some even went as far as to reprimand him for what they perceived as poor judgment, especially considering Russia's recent incursion into northwestern Ukraine.

One user said, “Antony Blinken is such a disgrace to our nation and an embarrassment. I guess he thinks he's the next Neil Young or something? Our nation is falling apart at the seams and our Secretary of State is making an ass of himself in front of world. AWFULL MUSIC!"

“Oleh Symoroz, a UA veteran who lost both legs in the RU war, said Secty of State Antony Blinken’s guitar performance at a bar in Kyiv was “simply tactless & inappropriate," suggesting a visit to a cemetery instead," another person commented.

“Not the right time, not the right time at all. So many people die every day because we don’t have enough weapons and enough support from our allies. Therefore, such concerts, I’m sorry, are simply tactless and inappropriate," one more user reacted.

Watch the video here,

Antony Blinken's band performance

During his visit to Ukraine, Blinken was seen difference from his typical diplomatic demeanor in Kyiv. Sporting a casual shirt and jeans, with an electric guitar slung over his shoulder, the senior US diplomat transitioned into Neil Young's anthem shortly after delivering a brief speech conveying his solidarity with Ukrainians confronting the Russian aggression.

On his unexpected two-day visit to Kyiv, Blinken joined a local band at a bar called "Diktat" and performed a rendition of Neil Young's “Rockin' in the Free World". Before his band performance, he aimed to uplift the spirits of Ukrainians amid the recent Russian offensive, reassuring them that they were not alone.

“You need to know, the United States is with you. So much of the world is with you, and they're fighting not just for a free Ukraine but for a free world. And the free world is with you, too," the US official said before playing the song.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!