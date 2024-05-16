Antony Blinken's ‘Rockin’ band performance in Kyiv draws criticism on internet: ‘Not the right time’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's rock performance in a Kyiv bar draws criticism for being 'inappropriate' amidst Ukraine-Russia conflict, with netizens calling it 'tactless' and 'embarrassing'.
The rocking musical performance of US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Neil Young's 'Rockin' in the Free World' with the local band at a bar named ‘Diktat’ in Kyiv drew criticism from netizens since the video went viral on social media platforms.