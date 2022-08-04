Under his new plan -- DreamDeal.com -- anybody can pitch him an idea on Instagram, and tag him. If the person's idea seems creative and has some metal, the budding entrepreneur will get a funding up to ₹1 lakh.
Known be as the most approachable person for seeking investments, reality show Shark Tank India judge and founder & CEO at People Group Anupam Mittal on 3 August has come up with his new initiative to fund budding entrepreneurs.
Known be as the most approachable person for seeking investments, reality show Shark Tank India judge and founder & CEO at People Group Anupam Mittal on 3 August has come up with his new initiative to fund budding entrepreneurs.
"Sharing the details, Anupam took to LinkedIn and wrote, "Problem - Not enough time to help & listen to every founder 🤔 Solution - DreamDeal.me 🥳 🚀. That’s right … now anybody can pitch to me. We bring you the 1st of its kind social media funding platform … DreamDeal.me & all you need to do is make a 30 sec reel."
Adding more, he wrote, "We are starting small with micro grants to help people move one step ahead on their entrepreneurial journey 🦋 Let’s see where it goes from here 😅✊ Check out the rules & some of the amazing pitches so far instagram.com/dreamdeal.me … Wanna help? Make a pitch or just spread the word & we could help create something BIG together."
He also shared a video ad with it:
Though some of the people commented that the link is not working, while there were some who were suspicious if the initiative for taking new ideas from people.
Anupam Mittal is also the founder of Shaadi.com and an avid angel investor.
Earlier, while sharing his secret of being a successful entrepreneur, he had said in a LinkedIn post that diversification is not the key to creating wealth. He was of the opinion that one has to put everything at risk to become wealthy.
“Money managers think the way to create wealth is to spread your risk but ask any successful entrepreneur about their journey and inevitably you will find that they have gone ‘all in'," said the billionaire investor.
