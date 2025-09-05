Thailand elects Anutin Charnvirakul as new Prime Minister: Who is he?

Anutin Charnvirakul, a veteran politician and leader of the Bhumjaithai party, has been elected as the next prime minister of Thailand, after securing over 247 votes in Parliament, according to an AP report.

Charnvirakul won the majority vote in Thailand's House of Representatives on September 5, which has 492 active members. The numbers were released by an unofficial tally on live Thai TV and is yet to be certified, it added.

Charnvirakul and his government will take office after receiving a formal appointment from Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Why was a new PM appointment needed? Charnvirakul's selection comes after his predecessor Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai party, was dismissed from office by the court last week after being found guilty of ethics violations.

Shinawatra, who is the daughter of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, lasted just a year in office. She was found to have engaged in a phone call with Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen, that led to a conflict between countries, which eventually turned into a five-day armed conflict in July.

Who is Thailand's new PM Anutin Charnvirakul? Charnvirakul, 58, was part of Shinawatra's Cabinet, but withdrew from the coalition government and resigned from his position after news of the leaked phone call caused public backlash, the report said.

He was among only five candidates, nominated during the last general election in 2023, who were eligible under Thailand’s constitutional rules.

In 2023, he was also part of the coalition government formed by the Pheu Thai party and prior to that served in the military-backed but elected government under former Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Charnvirakul is best known for successfully lobbying for the decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand. He also grabbed headlines as health minister during the COVID-19 pandemic, after being accused of tardiness in obtaining adequate vaccines.