Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar sworn in as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister on Independence Day
Back

Pakistan on their Independence day got their caretaker Prime Minister in little known  senator from Baluchistan- Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the parliament last week as its five-year term came to an end. Usually, such a step is a formality and a general election would typically have to be held within 90 days.

The 52 year old senator from Baluchistan takes charge of Pakistan which has been wracked by political and economic instability for months. The latest development being former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's most popular politician, getting arrested and put in jail and disqualified from elections for five years.

Kakar was sworn in by President Arif Alvi on Pakistan's Independence Day in a ceremony carried live on TV, having resigned from his post as senator on Sunday, according to AFP report. 

"I Anwaar-ul-Haq, do swear solemnly... that I will bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan," he said.

Kakar, who is comparatively new to politics and known to be close to the powerful military, has been representing his Baluchistan province in the Senate since 2018.

Kakar on Sunday quit as the head of his small Baluchistan Awami Party and quit as a senator after being named by outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raza Riaz to oversee the vote and run the day-to-day affairs of the government until the people elect a new government, reported AP. 

For the new Prime Minister of Pakistan the first task in order will be to choose a cabinet to run the country as it heads into an election period that could last for months.

It is normal practice in Pakistan to appoint a caretaker administration for the election period. Under the constitution, the election should take place in the next 90 days.

The swearing-in took place as Pakistanis celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day. But the day comes amid a deepening political turmoil, which started after the removal of former premier Imran Khan from power last year.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 05:00 PM IST
