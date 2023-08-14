Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar sworn in as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister on Independence Day1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The swearing-in took place as Pakistan celebrates 77th Independence Day, amid a deepening political turmoil, which started after the removal of former premier Imran Khan from power last year.
Pakistan on their Independence day got their caretaker Prime Minister in little known senator from Baluchistan- Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the parliament last week as its five-year term came to an end. Usually, such a step is a formality and a general election would typically have to be held within 90 days.