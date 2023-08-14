Pakistan on their Independence day got their caretaker Prime Minister in little known senator from Baluchistan- Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the parliament last week as its five-year term came to an end. Usually, such a step is a formality and a general election would typically have to be held within 90 days.

