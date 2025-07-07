‘Any country aligning themselves…’: Trump threatens 10% tariffs on ‘Anti-American policies of BRICS’

US President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on any country that aligns itself with what he described as the “Anti-American policies of BRICS.”

Advertisement

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

Trump did not clarify or expand on the “Anti-American policies” reference in his post.

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia as members.

Earlier, BRICS extended symbolic support to fellow member Iran, denouncing a series of military strikes by Israel and the United States on nuclear and other strategic sites.

Also Read:global-reform-here-what-it-says-11751847054748.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack, violence in Gaza and Iran, slams Trump tariffs and call for global reform: Key points"> BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack, violence in Gaza and Iran, slams Trump tariffs and call for global reform: Key points

Advertisement

In April, President Trump had threatened both allies and adversaries with a wave of punitive tariffs, but later granted a temporary reprieve following sharp market reactions and a significant sell-off.

Trump has warned he will impose unilateral levies on partners unless they reach “deals” by August 1.

In an apparent concession to US allies such as Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia, the summit declaration did not criticize the United States or its president by name at any point.

Earlier, BRICS extended symbolic support to member nation Iran, strongly condemning a series of military strikes on nuclear and other key sites conducted by Israel and the United States.

Earlier in April, Trump had threatened both allies and rivals with a wave of punitive tariffs, though he later issued a temporary reprieve amid a sharp market sell-off.

Advertisement

Trump has since reiterated his warning that unilateral tariffs will be imposed on trade partners unless agreements are reached by August 1.