‘Any trade with Iran is conditional…’: Gulf FMs say Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for ‘lasting’ peace

The Gulf's top diplomats said on Thursday that dealing with Iran's proxies and missiles was key to lasting peace, and that any trade and investment with Tehran would be reversible and contingent on it respecting its deal with the US, AFP reported.
"The Ministers further emphasized that lasting regional peace and security requires addressing the full spectrum of Iran's threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region," they said in a joint statement following a meeting co-chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"Any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible, contingent on Iran's compliance with the MOU and the final agreement, cessation of its destabilizing behavior, and creation of the conditions necessary for economic engagement," they added.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has risen significantly, though it remains at about half of normal peacetime levels, officials said on Thursday as vessels stranded by the disruption gradually resumed transit.
According to an X post by analytics firm Kpler, 70 confirmed vessel crossings were recorded on Wednesday—the highest daily total since Iran closed the waterway on March 1 in response to US-Israeli strikes.
Kpler’s tracking data showed that at least 56 commodity-carrying vessels, including oil and gas tankers as well as dry bulk ships transporting goods such as fertilisers, passed through the strait on Wednesday.
"Iran continues to tightly manage the northern routes, issuing what we've heard are selective permits and phasing of agreements," shipping journal Lloyd's List editor-in-chief Richard Meade said in a briefing on Thursday.
Tehran warned on Thursday against any crossings of the Strait of Hormuz without its authorisation, saying vessels not complying "will be dealt with".
"Non-Iranian vessels relying on the southern Omani corridor under US Navy monitoring should not mistake this for any kind of normalcy," Meade said, as reported by AFP.
(With inputs from AFP)