AP logs 10,825 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally inches closer to 5 lakh-mark

AMARAVATI : With more districts touching new landmarks by the day, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday inched closer to the five lakh mark in coronavirus cases as 10,825 more were added afresh in 24 hours.

After 10,830 on August 26, this is the highest addition of cases in a day in the state.

For the second day in a row, close to 12,000 COVID-19 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, thereby bringing down the number of active cases, the latest bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 chart now showed 4,87,331 total cases, 3,82,104 recoveries and 4,347 deaths, with the number of active cases being 1,00,880.

The state completed testing of over 40.35 lakh samples till date, returning a positivity rate of 12.08 per cent, much larger than the national average of 8.43 per cent.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, four districts in the state added more than 1,000 new cases each.

East Godavari, which leads the number of infections in the state, crossed the 65,000 cases mark, Kurnool crossed the 48,000 mark, Visakhapatnam 40,000, SPS Nellore 35,000 and Kadapa 30,000 mark on Saturday.

East Godavari, being the worst performer, had 15,793 active cases, followed by Prakasam with 13,613.

Chittoor is getting closer to the 10,000 active cases figure as it has been consistently reporting close to a thousand cases daily.

In the 24 hours, the state also recorded 71 more coronavirus casualties with SPS Nellore accounting for 13.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via