Kim Tae Ri clinched the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the APAN Star Awards 2024 for her extraordinary portrayal in Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born, while actors from Lovely Runner and Queen of Tears dominated the awards with multiple wins. Ji Chang Wook also earned accolades for his outstanding contributions to Korean drama.

Held on December 27 and hosted by Kim Seung Woo and Park Sun Young, the ceremony celebrated the best in Korean television, evaluating content from domestic broadcasters and OTT platforms. Presented by the Korea Entertainment Management Association and the Seoul Economic Promotion Agency, the prestigious event was exclusively aired on tvN and BigK.

The ceremony highlighted the rich diversity and worldwide appeal of Korean television, celebrating exceptional performances, compelling storytelling, and groundbreaking productions. Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born emerged as the evening's standout, reaffirming the vibrancy and creative excellence of the Korean entertainment industry.

Key winners list Best Child Actress: Park So Yi (The Atypical Family)

Best Child Actor: Lee Joo Won (Queen of Tears)

Best New Actress: Kang Mina (Welcome to Samdal-ri)

Best New Actor: Noh Jae Won (Doubt and Daily Dose of Sunshine)

Best Female Actor: Jung Young Joo (Lovely Runner)

Best Newcomer Actress: Chae Won Bin (Doubt)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Jung Nan (Queen of Tears)

Best Supporting Actor: Jeon Bae Soo (Queen of Tears)

Best Couple Award: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon (Lovely Runner)

Global Star Award: Byeon Woo Seok

Excellence Awards Female Excellence in Mid-Length Drama: Jung Eun Chae (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, Your Honor)

Male Excellence in Mid-Length Drama: Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband)

Female Top Excellence in Long-Form Drama: Oh Hyun Kyung (Suji and Uri)

Male Top Excellence in Long-Form Drama: Kim Dong Jun (Korea-Khitan War)

Male Top Excellence in Mid-Length Drama: Ji Chang Wook (Welcome to Samdal-ri)

Female Top Excellence in Miniseries: Lee Hanee (Knight Flower)

Special Honors Best OST: “Sudden Shower” by ECLIPSE (Lovely Runner)

Achievement Award: Kim Young Ok