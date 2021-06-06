APEC to debate proposal to remove tariffs for Covid vaccines, medical products

New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world



Ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC are set to discuss on Saturday a proposal from New Zealand to remove tariffs on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical products, although some members consider the plan to be too ambitious.

New Zealand believes an agreement is needed to show that APEC is responsive and relevant to the crisis facing the world.

Average APEC tariffs on vaccines are low at around 0.8% but other goods important in the vaccine supply chain face higher tariffs.

Alcohol solutions, freezing equipment, packaging and storage materials, vials and rubber stoppers face average tariff rates above 5%, and import tariffs can be as high as 30% in some APEC economies.

Senior officials have been in talks since May 18 and trade ministers will hold final discussions in a virtual meeting later on Saturday after which a joint statement will be issued.

APEC gatherings in recent years have struggled to reach agreements due to then-U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with China. The new Biden administration has promised a more multilateral approach.

In a surprise shift in May, the United States moved to support a patent waiver, putting pressure on opponents like the European Union and Switzerland, where several drugmakers are based.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

