Apollo eyes SVB assets as suitors circle $73.6 billion loan book1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:28 AM IST
Apollo Global Management firm is aiming of snapping a book of loans held by collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. The asset management company is looking for buying pieces of Silicon Valley Bank
Apollo Global Management Inc. expressed interest in snapping up a book of loans held by Silicon Valley Bank, the California lender seized by federal regulators last week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×