Prince Harry reveals how he 'spared' William, King Charles in memoir
‘Because you know what you did,’ Prince Harry tells Royal Family.
Prince Harry believed his family would never forgive him, so he chose not to include many details about his family in his memoir. He said he had cut his memoir in half to spare his family. The initial transcript for his memoir, Spare, was twice as long as the finished version, Prince Harry said in an interview with Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph.