Prince Harry reveals how he 'spared' William, King Charles in memoir

Prince Harry believed his family would never forgive him, so he chose not to include many details about his family in his memoir. He said he had cut his memoir in half to spare his family. The initial transcript for his memoir, Spare, was twice as long as the finished version, Prince Harry said in an interview with Bryony Gordon of The Telegraph.

The book used to be 800 pages, but it's now only 400 pages. It could have been two books, pulling stuff out was the challenging part. Harry acknowledged that a significant portion of the information that was ultimately edited out related to encounters with both his father and his brother.

Harry doesn't want the public to be aware of certain events that have occurred, particularly those involving his brother William and his father, King Charles. Following 50 Zoom sessions with his ghostwriter, Harry said that at times he found it difficult to decide what to include and what to exclude, knowing that publishing a book was strictly forbidden in his family.

According to Harry, The media is hiding "a tonne of dirt" on the Royal Family in order to focus on more interesting stories about other people. He admitted that anything about his family would be “trashed" but claimed that it was necessary to include them in order to tell his narrative.

This is about trying to protect the monarchy from itself, not about wanting to topple it, according to Harry who is aware he will be “crucified" for revealing private information about his family.

As distressing information from the book and a series of pre-publication TV interviews piled up, the Royal Family maintained a deliberate quiet. The release of Harry's book "Spare" came after months of anticipation and a massive advertising campaign, and it coincided with a backlash from Royal insiders to his scathing disclosures.

During the interview, Harry called for an apology from the Royal Family on behalf of wife Meghan Markle. “Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on," Harry told the publication.