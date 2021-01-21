Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden's US

New Delhi: China ’s message of congratulations to the newly sworn in Biden administration on Thursday was accompanied by a call for a reset in ties that had been badly frayed during the previous Donald Trump regime because of sharply contrasting views on a host of issues, including disputes over trade, technology, human rights, and the origins of the covid-19 pandemic.

However, the presence of the Taiwanese representative to the US at the swearing in on Wednesday in of Joe Biden as the president of the US, the naming of Kurt Campbell as Biden’s Indo-Pacific coordinator in the National Security Council, and remarks made by key nominees of Biden’s incoming foreign policy team signal that their China policy may differ more in tactics than in substance from Trump’s confrontational approach.

There is speculation that that could mean that the rhetoric could be less shrill and there could be a scaling back in freedom of navigation operations while the US will not relent on issues of technology.

For India, the Biden presidency will be “good" given that it will focus on rebuilding alliances, reviving US economic growth and underlining US leadership on global platforms, said analysts.

China’s call for a reset in ties came at a foreign ministry press briefing in Beijing with foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying telling reporters that “with cooperation from both sides, the better angels in China-US relations will beat the evil forces". Noting that Biden had used the word "unity" several times in his inauguration speech, Hua said this was "precisely what is needed currently in US-China relations", PTI reported.

“There is a clear recognition now across the political spectrum in the US that China is a strategic competitor. Coping with the dangers it poses to its own people, to its neighbours, to US allies, and to US interests more generally is not optional," according to Ashley Tellis, analyst with the Washington-based think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“Under Trump, the United States attempted to rise to this challenge, but it did so often in erratic and self-defeating ways. Under Biden, I expect a more measured approach but a resolute one nonetheless," he said.

No surprise then that Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s representative to the US was present at the Biden-Harris inauguration. A Reuters report quoted Taiwan's foreign ministry as saying that it was the first time an inauguration committee had formally invited the island's Washington representative. According to news reports, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has been in touch with Hsiao since the November presidential polls that Biden won. “President Biden will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Asia-Pacific region, and that includes Taiwan," Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, was quoted as saying.

The appointment of Kurt Campbell as the “Indo-Pacific Coordinator" sets at rest doubts about whether the Biden administration would do a rethink about the Indo-Pacific policy, said a person familiar with the developments. There were concerns earlier this month about whether Biden would pick up or jettison Trump’s Indo-Pacific policy that China sees as a strategy to contain it. Recently declassified documents dating to the Trump era said that the US recognises India as a capable and reliable partner and a ‘net security provider’ in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his Senate confirmation hearing, secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken said that China presents the “most significant challenge" to the US, while India has been a “bipartisan success story" and the new US government may further deepen ties with New Delhi. Biden’s candidate for secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, said that he saw China “as our most serious global competitor".

Taken together, “Beijing can expect a temporary reprieve from the breathtaking pace of new punitive measures while Biden and his team focus on the coid-19 pandemic at home, but the foundation of the relationship is set", said Shannon Tiezzi in an essay in the Diplomat magazine.

For India, Tellis said, the Biden presidency will be “predictable, focused on the right issues bilaterally and internationally, and will have a cadre of officials who are knowledgeable about the global challenges at this juncture and will respond appropriately to them".

“The administration is also strongly committed to restoring American power, reviving US economic growth, rebuilding US alliances and partnerships, and reaffirming US leadership globally, all things that should be very helpful to India as it navigates its own challenges," he said.

