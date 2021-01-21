Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden's US

No surprise then that Bi-khim Hsiao, Taiwan’s representative to the US was present at the Biden-Harris inauguration. A Reuters report quoted Taiwan's foreign ministry as saying that it was the first time an inauguration committee had formally invited the island's Washington representative. According to news reports, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has been in touch with Hsiao since the November presidential polls that Biden won. “President Biden will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in the Asia-Pacific region, and that includes Taiwan," Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, was quoted as saying.