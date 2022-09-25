Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates 9-year-old Indian app developer2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 09:32 AM IST
The 9-year-old Indian app developer based in Dubai has received an email from Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has congratulated Hana, a 9-year-old Indian app developer based in Dubai. Cook replied to an email of the young girl who developed the Hanas app. She, one of the youngest app developers in the world, informed the Apple boss that she was the youngest iOS app developer.