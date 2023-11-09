Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke, hospitalised in Mexico City

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers possible stroke, hospitalised in Mexico City

Anthony Esposito ,Valentine Hilaire , Reuters

The 73-year-old was in Mexico City for a World Business Forum event

File photo of Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple

MEXICO CITY: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

In 1976, Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company along with his more famous business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011.

Their business pioneered personal computing and went on to be the world's most valuable company, known for the design and functionality of a range of consumer electronics, including laptop and desktop computers, and the iPhone mobile phone.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 07:51 AM IST
