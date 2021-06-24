Apple Daily exits from Hong Kong telling readers ‘until we meet again’

Throngs of cameras from other media outlets documented Apple Daily journalists who skipped meals and breaks to meet their last deadlines. Reporters described contrasting scenes in the paper’s final days. Some shredded documents, packed up their desks and cried as they took selfies to remember the place. Others silently typed away at work. Before the axe fell, some reporters agonized over whether to quit and feel regret or risk the dangers of staying. The decision was made for them.

