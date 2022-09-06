The new iPhone 14 series is the subject of numerous speculations as the Apple event on September 7 draws near. The subject of many of these rumours is the supposed redesigned twin cut-out design for the smartphone's front camera and Face ID feature.

It now looks like there will be a way to black out the pixels in the area in between the two cutouts so that it appears as though the whole thing is one single piece. GSM Arena claims that a freshly-released video demonstrates precisely that behaviour and enables viewers to observe the switch on what appears to be a genuine iPhone 14 gadget of some sort.

Apple apparently decided to include this feature for both aesthetic and practical reasons. The new privacy indications, introduced with iOS 14, will likely be placed in the space between the two cuts.

When an app is actively using the device's microphone or camera, it will be readily visible. This may make it possible to fit more status icons in the display's corners.

The status bar will be completely redesigned by Apple for the iPhone 14 using the new cutout, according to recent rumours. There have been a lot of renders that imply the corporation might switch back to a more traditional look.

one that shows the location symbol next to the icon and % of full battery information on the far right. On the left, details about the carrier and the network signal are shown. Even still, caution should be exercised when using the mockups.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are among the four phones that are anticipated to be unveiled at Apple's upcoming launch event on September 7 in Cupertino.

The Apple event will take place at 10:30 PM India time. You may watch it live here:

(With ANI inputs)

