Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store, says Elon Musk after meeting Tim Cook1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
- Elon Musk said cleared the misunderstanding about about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.
Elon Musk has shared an update saying that he met Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and cleared the misunderstanding about about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.
Elon Musk has shared an update saying that he met Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and cleared the misunderstanding about about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.
Musk said the Apple CEO was “clear that Apple never considered doing so."
Musk said the Apple CEO was “clear that Apple never considered doing so."
While sharing a video from the Apple’s HQ, Musk wrote, “Thanks tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ. Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."
While sharing a video from the Apple’s HQ, Musk wrote, “Thanks tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ. Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."
The remarks contradict Musk’s own claims from earlier this week, when he accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. He had later tagged Cook's Twitter account in another tweet, asking "what's going on here?"
The remarks contradict Musk’s own claims from earlier this week, when he accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. He had later tagged Cook's Twitter account in another tweet, asking "what's going on here?"
The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla had said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands. Apple operates an essential gateway for Twitter users: the App Store. If Musk’s company had lost to that, it would have cut off from more than 1.5 billion devices around the world.
The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla had said Apple was pressuring Twitter over content moderation demands. Apple operates an essential gateway for Twitter users: the App Store. If Musk’s company had lost to that, it would have cut off from more than 1.5 billion devices around the world.
Also Read: Twitter blue verified set to launch on Apple's iOS app: Report
Also Read: Twitter blue verified set to launch on Apple's iOS app: Report
Ahead of the relaunch of Twitter Blue, the company’s $8-per-month subscription offering, Musk also took aim at Apple’s revenue share agreement for the App Store. “Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" Musk wrote.
Ahead of the relaunch of Twitter Blue, the company’s $8-per-month subscription offering, Musk also took aim at Apple’s revenue share agreement for the App Store. “Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" Musk wrote.
Musk has previously tweeted that if Twitter is removed from the Apple and Google app stores, he would make an alternative phone that could work with the platform. Fans of the idea -- and its detractors -- have begun calling it the “Tesla phone".
Musk has previously tweeted that if Twitter is removed from the Apple and Google app stores, he would make an alternative phone that could work with the platform. Fans of the idea -- and its detractors -- have begun calling it the “Tesla phone".
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)