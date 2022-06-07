On June 6, Apple unveiled iOS 16, which includes the most significant update to the Lock Screen in the company's history. It also released new sharing, communication, and intelligence capabilities that will transform how iPhone owners interact with their devices. iOS 16 offers iCloud Shared Photo Library, which allows users to easily share a collection of photos with family, as well as tweaks to Messages and Mail, which make it easier to keep in touch, and substantial improvements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

With Apple iOS 16, the Lock Screen becomes more personal, elegant, and useful. The subjects of images are elegantly arranged in front of the clock on the Lock Screen with a new layering effect, producing a sense of depth. With expressive text styles and colour choices, users can vary the appearance of the date and time.

Also Read | Apple WWDC highlights 2022: MacBook Air, updated MacOS, M2 chip and more

The Lock Screen includes widgets inspired by Apple Watch complexities, allowing you to quickly access information like upcoming calendar events, weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.

Focus is now more powerful, quicker to set up, and integrates with the Lock Screen, allowing users to associate a Lock Screen wallpaper and widgets with a certain Focus. Users can just swipe to the matching Lock Screen to activate a Focus. Apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, and Safari can employ Focus filters to display only the content that is relevant to a user's Focus, assisting them in finding a better balance.

Notifications have been modified to slide up from the bottom, allowing users to see their customised Lock Screen clearly. Live Activities is a new feature on the Lock Screen that allows users to remain on top of activities that are happening in real time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order.

Apple collections such as Pride and Unity to celebrate key cultural moments, a Weather wallpaper to observe real weather conditions as they change throughout the day, and an Astronomy wallpaper to enjoy views of the Earth, moon, and solar system are all available in a new Lock Screen gallery. Users can also use their favourite emoji or colour combinations to create Lock Screens. Users can switch between their favourite Lock Screens with just a swipe if they have numerous Lock Screens.

Check HERE to find out everything new that comes with Apple all-new Lock Screen.