Apple revolutionises Lock Screen: Check what is new

On June 6, Apple unveiled iOS 16, which includes the most significant update to the Lock Screen in the company's history. It also released new sharing, communication, and intelligence capabilities that will transform how iPhone owners interact with their devices. iOS 16 offers iCloud Shared Photo Library, which allows users to easily share a collection of photos with family, as well as tweaks to Messages and Mail, which make it easier to keep in touch, and substantial improvements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}