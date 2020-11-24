Apple security head charged with bribery for gun licenses

“In the case of four CCW licenses withheld from Apple employees, Under sheriff Sung and Cpt. Jensen managed to extract from Thomas Moyer a promise that Apple would donate iPads to the Sheriff’s Office," the district attorney said in the statement. “The promised donation of 200 iPads worth close to $70,000 was scuttled at the eleventh hour just after August 2, 2019, when Sung and Moyer learned of the search warrant that the District Attorney’s Office executed at the Sheriff’s Office seizing all its CCW license records."