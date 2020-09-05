Apple still wears the market crown. It can easily slip

Medieval artists liked to illustrate the circle of life with a wheel of fortune. Often the wheel, spun by the blind and capricious goddess of fortune, features a royal figure trying to cling to it. As the wheel carries him upward, he can be seen calling out “Regnabo" (in Latin, “I shall be king"). At the top of the wheel’s rotation, he declares “Regno" (I am king). Then, as the wheel spins and he begins to fall, he says “Regnavi" (I have been king). Finally, falling off the bottom of the wheel, he cries “Sum sine regno" (I have no kingdom).