Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at Covid-hit China plant3 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 09:39 AM IST
Workers said on videos circulated on social media that they had been informed that Foxconn intended to delay bonus payments
TAIPEI: Apple's major supplier Foxconn said on Thursday a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest.