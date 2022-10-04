Apple to change chargers for its iPhones from autumn 2024 in EU after overhaul

According to the new rules, the Apple will have to change its charging port for iPhones and other devices and make it compatible with USB-C connectors used by Android-based devices the standard across the 27-nation bloc.
To comply with new rules, Apple will have to change the charger for its iPhones in the European Union from autumn 2024 and introduce a single charging port for most electronic devices.
The European Parliament on 4 October passed the reform by an overwhelming majority which potentially strengthens the EU's role as a global standard-setter on telephone technology. The vote confirmed an earlier agreement among EU institutions.
Apart from this, Apple will have to change the laptop charging ports from 2026.
With this reform, Apple s expected to be the most affected of the big providers of electronic devices to European customers. However, analysts say the impact could be positive if it encourages shoppers to buy the US company's new gadgets instead of ones without USB-C.
Following the vote, the shares in European semiconductor manufacturers rose on Tuesday, including those of Apple suppliers STMicro and Infineon.
The deal also covers e-readers, ear buds and other technologies, meaning it may also have an impact on Samsung, Huawei and other device makers, analysts said.
All the mobile phones and other devices sold after autumn 2024 will have to be compatible with the single charger, said EU lawmaker Alex Agius Saliba, who steered the reform through the EU assembly.
Though he added that old chargers will not be outlawed, however, so that customers can continue to use older models. The large size of the EU market means the new rules may lead to changes in other countries.
