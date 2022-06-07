On June 6, Apple Inc. released a software update for its iPhones, announced a Buy Now Pay Later option, and presented a MacBook Air with its latest M2 chip. Apple unveiled a new automobile dashboard that would be available in new Ford and Jaguar models, as well as a plethora of collaboration and data security features during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company's second major annual event. The following are the significant announcements made at the event:

Updated MacOS - Ventura

Improvements to the Mail app, camera software updates, and increased productivity capabilities will all be included in the next MacOS, called Ventura.

Brand new MacBook

The powerful M2 chip will be installed in a brand new MacBook Air that has been created around it. The new Air is 11.3 inches thick, weighs 2.7 pounds, and has a 13.6-inch liquid Retina display with a Magsafe charging system. A headphone jack is also included. The MacBook Air will be available in grey, gold, silver, and blue for $1,199. The price of a MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. In July, both laptops will be accessible.

iOS16 to include ‘Buy Now Pay Later’

The newest iPhone operating system will feature a revamped lock screen with additional widgets, increased customisation, and a new notification method. Users will be able to pay with Apple Pay wherever it is accepted and pay in four instalments over six weeks without incurring any additional fees. The new iOS will have additional CarPlay upgrades, such as redesigned gauge clusters, and automakers such as Ford Motor Company and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the technology into their vehicles.

M2 chip

The M2 chip, which is the successor to Apple's first in-house semiconductor, the M1, was unveiled. The new M2 processor, which has 24 gigabytes of unified memory and can play multiple streams of 4K and 8K video, outperforms its predecessor by 18%. A revamped MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro with the new CPU were also released by Apple.

IPad becomes more productive

The Free Form productivity app will be included in IPadOS 16, allowing users to discuss ideas during FaceTime video meetings. In an effort to make iPad apps more "desktop-like," the iPad Pro will now be able to show groupings of apps on a secondary screen, allowing for more productivity.

WatchOS brings better features

Apple's upcoming WatchOS 9 will have new watch faces, workout analytics, and exercise heart rate zones. It also anticipates receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the atrial fibrillation health feature in the near future. The software upgrade will also allow users to create a medication list and set reminders for when they should take their medications.

Security update on new iOS

On the latest iOS, Apple has also improved security features. It introduced Safety Check in the settings app, which allows users to cancel access to personal data such as shared locations. Users can also log out of iCloud accounts on other devices from the Safety Check page for enhanced security.

(With agency inputs)